A circus with a stage of 35,000 gallons of water is coming to eastern Idaho. Find out where. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — World-class talent, a stage that holds water, and an interactive performance that promises to captivate audience members are coming to eastern Idaho for four days.

Cirque Italia Water Circus will be in Idaho Falls from April 18 to April 21 at the Grand Teton Mall. The circus is based out of Florida and travels across the United States.

“Normally, you will find a show like this in Las Vegas, but we are bringing that level of entertainment to Idaho Falls,” said Feliza Rosenthal with Cirque Italia.

There are about 25 performers involved from all around the world including places like Brazil, Italy, Mexico, Venezuela and Colombia. They dazzle the audience across a 35,000-gallon water stage, according to Cirque Italia online. It’s recycled, so the water gets reused.

“It’s really incredible. You have to come and see (the water stage). It’s just so magical. It makes the show more unique compared to other circuses in the U.S.,” said Rosenthal. “With our water stage…it’s synchronized with lights, sound and music, creating a breathtaking experience.”

Rosenthal added that the show follows a clown who finds himself in a big city. He meets people from all walks of life, including angelic aerial artists, acrobats, contortionists, jugglers, and more.

Courtesy Keekeh Rojas

The show is suitable for all ages and there is something exciting for everyone.

“My favorite part about the show is that we have this amazing trampoline wall with acrobatics, and it’s so much fun. You are on the edge of your seat most of the time,” Rosenthal said. “If you are looking for something fun to do in Idaho Falls, it’s a perfect time to bring the family to the show.”

She said there is a promo code that can be used, which is FACEFREE. You can receive one free child ticket with every adult ticket purchase. Click here for ticket information.

After Idaho Falls, Cirque Italia will be in Twin Falls and Boise.

Watch a preview below.