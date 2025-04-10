A dunk tank, zip line and more. Here's what you need to know about a popular Ammon event returning this summer - East Idaho News

AMMON — A car show, dunk tank, hot air balloons, barrel train rides and more. There will be something for everyone in a popular city event coming up this summer.

Even though it’s months away, organizers for Ammon Days are getting prepared. It’s from Aug. 1 to 3 at McCowin Park and it’s free to attend. The main event is on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It brings about 12,000 people throughout the day.

“A lot of stuff is going to be familiar from previous years … a giant inflatable zip line, bounce houses, giant slip and slides, face painting, kids games, the dunk tank, and a watermelon-eating contest,” said Randal Miller, Ammon recreation director.

Food vendors and businesses will give away prizes throughout the day too. Miller said organizers are looking for more vendors to fill up spots for the big day.

“A 10-by-10 spot at Ammon Days is $150. There are plenty of spots open now. We have about 140 spots available,” Miller said. “The issue is, we always have vendors contacting us later in the summer in July, and even the night before Ammon Days trying to get a spot and by that time, we are full. So register early.”

Anyone interested in being a vendor at Ammon Days can register online by clicking here or can contact Miller by emailing him at rmiller@cityofammon.us or calling (208) 612-4041.

Miller said food vendors have already been set. He said giving away prizes is encouraged but not required.

“On our Ammon Days website, we list every vendor, where they are at, and what they are giving away, if they’re giving away a cool raffle prize like a television or a mountain bike or something related to their business. That’s what really gets people to the booths is the giveaways,” he said.

Besides that, there are also hot air balloons to look forward to watch during the weekend. Last year, there were 15 and there’s more this year.

Some of the hot air balloons from previous years. | Courtesy City of Ammon

“We have 23 hot air balloons coming from all over the western United States,” he said. “There are three morning flight days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and that’s going to be at 6:30 in the morning.”

On Friday, Aug. 1, there will be a Glow Night to watch the balloons light up the sky. There’s also another change.

“Ammon Has Talent is going to be on Friday instead of Saturday. It’s going to start at 5 p.m. leading into Glow Night,” Miller said. “It’s basically a local talent show where people can sign up and there’s age categories. A piano is provided and a microphone.”

It’s a weekend jam-packed full of excitement. Miller said it’s an opportunity for the community to come together and have a good time.

“There’s a lot going on, but it’s spread out over the whole park. There’s plenty of room to walk around and do some fun activities and have some fun out there,” Miller added.