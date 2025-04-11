A Feel Good Friday surprise for a lady who makes cookies for school kids every week - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently learned about a lady named Donnette in Rexburg who has been baking sweet treats for kids for decades. Here’s a message we received:

Donnette is one of the most selfless people we know and is always providing service for others. As an example, one of the neighbors couldn’t find a preschool for her child, so Donnette decided to teach preschool out of her home for the neighbor kids that year. She holds an annual Easter egg hunt at her house, and this year she had over 1,500 Easter eggs. She often reads to kids after school. Lastly, Donette has baked cookies for all of the neighborhood children every Friday. It is known as “Cookie Friday” around here. The bus will even stop in front of her house so the kids can get a cookie and then get back on the bus to their final stop. Donnette is truly a special lady, with a generous spirit and wonderful heart.

We decided to surprise Donnette and thank her for the positive impact she’s had in the community. Check out the video in the player above!