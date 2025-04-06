Bank of Commerce launches Savings Scholars Program for kids - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from The Bank of Commerce.

The Bank of Commerce is doing something special this year to celebrate Financial Literacy Month for K- 12 students in east Idaho and the Mini-Cassia area.

During the month of April, the bank is providing educational resources and volunteering in-class to teach important lessons on savings at participating schools throughout the area – from Rexburg to Burley.

In addition to volunteering, The Bank of Commerce is distributing vouchers to students from K-12 at both bank branches and schools. These vouchers can be redeemed in-branch for $50 to be placed in a savings account in the child’s name as a way to give back to the community while providing kids a real- life lesson on savings.

This is available to both non-customers and customers of the bank alike. However, we are limiting the number of vouchers that can be redeemed to the first 400 in an effort to encourage parents to help their kids get started now, not on the last day of the program (April 30), after which the unused vouchers will expire.

In years past, The Bank of Commerce employees volunteered in-class and provided younger students with piggybanks during Financial Literacy Month, but this year the bank wanted to make a bigger impact in the community and expand our reach to not just elementary age children, but all the way up to seniors in high school.

The Bank of Commerce has been east Idaho’s bank of a lifetime for over 65 years with 17 branches located in east Idaho, western Montana, and now in Burley. Nationally, the bank was named to Independent Banker’s national top 10 Best of the Best Banks for 2024 and continues to receive five-star ratings by Bauer Financial.