Ditch the distractions, put safety first - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and with an estimated 10 people killed and 1,000 injured on U.S. roads each day due to distracted driving, AAA and other traffic safety partners are working to increase driver engagement behind the wheel.

“Cell phones can certainly take our attention and focus from the road. But anything that’s distracting – grooming, eating, or even an emotionally charged conversation – can have serious consequences,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “When you’re driving thousands of pounds of vehicle at high speed, the stakes are too high to let your attention drift from what matters most.”

According to previous AAA research, 93% of drivers believe texting and emailing behind the wheel is dangerous. Yet 27% reported sending a text or email at least once in the previous 30 days, and 37% reported reading one.

AAA urges drivers to delegate texting, taking photos, and navigation controls to a passenger. Adjust seats, mirrors, and climate controls, and store loose items, before putting the car in motion.

“Unfortunately, texts and emails tend to stack up as people have a dialogue with friends and loved ones,” Conde added. “The average text takes your eyes off the road for the length of a football field. A lot can happen in that distance and span of time.”

When it comes to cell phone use, there are three main areas of distraction – manual, visual, and cognitive. AAA reminds drivers that hands-free isn’t brain free. Save stressful or complex tasks and conversations for when you are safely parked.

AAA’s “Don’t drive intexticated” campaign is a reminder that using a cell phone can have many of the same effects on drivers as impairment, including tunnel vision and delayed reaction time. The effects of mental distraction can also linger after texting or emailing.

“Please remind your teen driver that their cell phone habits as a passenger differ dramatically from what is acceptable behind the wheel,” Conde said. “And, of course, there’s tremendous power in setting a good example yourself.”