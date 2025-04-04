Driggs non-profit receives large grant to make sports more accessible for disabled athletes - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — A local non-profit working to bring outdoor activities to adaptive athletes, was recently given a large grant to help fulfill its mission of supporting those with disabilities.

Valley Adaptive Sports, a non-profit organization based in Driggs, was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.

The grant allowed the non-profit to purchase multiple items of adaptive sports equipment, including a Tessier Know Kart for use by Grand Targhee Resort Mountain Sports School for adaptive ski lessons, sled hockey equipment for Kotler Arena and Idaho Falls Tautphaus Arena, adaptive Nordic ski equipment and additional adaptive downhill ski equipment.

Adaptive sports refers to any sport that is modified to allow disabled people to participate, often using adapted equipment.

Nate Carey, the executive director of Valley Adaptive Sports, says the grant will assist many eastern Idahoans with disabilities in exploring the outdoors, something they may not have been able to do without special equipment.

“Eastern Idaho has shown that their folks are really interested in participating in different sports like sled hockey, skiing, biking, rock climbing, and swimming,” says Carey. “Last year, we served about 83 individuals, and we’re looking forward to serving more people directly.”

Athletes at the event to accept The Hartford grant. | Nate Carey

This grant hits home for Carey, who says he is passionate about helping adaptive athletes after growing up with an aunt diagnosed with polio.

“I had an aunt that had polio when I was growing up, and we made sure that we were doing fun things and engaging in recreation with the whole family,” says Carey. “It’s made me really proud to facilitate this type of recreation for people in the community that is eastern Idaho.”

Hartford, an investment and insurance company, also surprised two local athletes with brand-new equipment to enable them to explore the world.

One of those surprised was 7-year-old Gus Long, who was given new adaptive ski equipment and a mountain bike.

“We’re excited to have Gus participate and keep trying more activities,” says Erika, Gus’s mom, in a news release. “This equipment will be great for him as he grows into it for next season.”

Adaptive skiing. | Nate Carey

Another adaptive athlete, Brooke Nelson, was gifted a custom sports wheelchair that will allow her to play pickleball and basketball.

“I’m excited to get out and play with friends and my kids. Today was amazing,” says Brooke in the release. “I skied the (Tessier) Snow Kart from the summit of the ‘Ghee today with Avery from the Mountain Sports School. It has been eight years since my injury when I skied here all the time. It was fun to see the summit again.”

Josh LaForest, the Mountain Sports School director at Grand Targhee Ski Resort, is especially excited about the grant. It will allow him and his colleagues to better assist and teach students with disabilities.

“It is my honor and professional prerogative to do everything I can to support our adaptive guests. It’s truly inspiring to support this program and ensure that everyone can access the beauty of the mountains at an affordable price,” says LaForest. “We sincerely appreciate the knowledge, resources, and support that VAS, Move United, and (the) Hartford organizations provide our program and guests.”

Valley Adaptive Sports will offer swimming lessons, cycling, rock climbing, paddle sports, therapeutic horseback riding, and adaptive wake surfing this summer.

If you know someone who would benefit from the work being done at Valley Adaptive Sports, or if you’d like to volunteer or donate, check out their website here.