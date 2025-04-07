Easter egg hunts happening near you - East Idaho News

With spring break and Easter approaching, April is going to be a busy month for families. EastIdahoNews.com scoured community calendars to help parents get ahead of the Easter festivities when communities are hosting Easter Egg hunts to keep the little ones entertained.

April 11

Ammon

For those 18 years or older, the Friends Assisting Bonneville Libraries will host its annual Flashlight Egg Scramble at Sandcreek Middle School, 2955 E. Owen Street. There is a fee to participate, as it’s a fundraiser to benefit the Bonneville County Library District.

April 12

Iona

The city of Iona will host its Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. at Iona City Park. According to the city’s newsletter prizes, chalk art contest, food trucks, and music provided by Idaho Central Credit Union.

Pocatello

The Historic Downtown Pocatello is hosting its annual Easter Egg Fest, where residents can visit the stores downtown to get eggs, treats, photos and other fun activities.

The Gold’s Gym, located at 1800 Flandro Drive, will be hosting an Easter egg dive event. Kids can swim around to collect eggs and have fun floating items. The event will be free for gym members and $5 for nonmembers.

Shelley

The Snake River Historical Homestead (formerly the North Bingham County Historical Park), at 587 East 1250 North in Shelley, will host an Easter egg hunt for children with special needs. The hunt will start at 11 a.m. for children ages 12 and under.

Idaho Falls

The 10th Annual Great Easter Egg Hunt at the Snake River Landing by the Waterfront will feature six different hunts with hundreds of prizes available. Age groups will separate the hunts, and there will also be a hunt for children with special needs.

1-2 years: 9:45 a.m.

3-4 years: 10:05 a.m.

5-6 years: 10:25 a.m.

7-8 years: 10:45 a.m.

9-12 years: 11:05 a.m.

Camp Kayden Hunt for Special Needs: 11:25 a.m.

April 13

Idaho Falls

The Dream Realty Team will host its Easter egg hunt at Tautphaus Park at 1 p.m., which is free for all. The poster for the event asks those who plan on attending to arrive at 12:30 a.m.

April 19

Pocatello

The Idaho National Guard J9-Service member and Family Support will be hosting its Easter egg hunt for military, veteran, retirees and gold star families at 10 a.m. at the Pocatello Armory.

A different hunt will be taking place at 10 a.m., at Alameda Park. The Easter Bash will host a pancake breakfast before its hunt. The breakfast will cost $5, but the hunt will be free for all. The hunt is separated by age groups, with those ages between 0 and 4 starting at 11:45 a.m., 5 to 8 starting at 11:30 a.m., and 9 to 11 starting at 11:45 a.m.

Island Park

A free event by Mountain Life Charity for parents with children between ages 2 and 12 this Easter egg hunt will start at 11 a.m. at the Island Park Village Golf Course Clubhouse, 4170 Grandview Road.

Rexburg

According to the city’s community calendar, the Rexburg Kiwanis Club, Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rexburg will hold their annual Easter egg hunt at Porter Park at 10 a.m.

Blackfoot

According to the Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce, its Easter egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. at Jensen Grove.

Ririe

According to the city’s Facebook page, it’s annual Easter egg hunt will take place at 10 a.m.

Ashton

Its annual Easter egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. at North Fremont High School.

Chubbuck

Starting at 11 p.m., the Eggessible Easter Egg Hunt by the Portneuf District Library aims to provide an accessible hunt for families. This means sensory-friendly, wheelchair and walker accessible, and a hunt for the blind or visually impaired.

Idaho Falls

Hosted by Nancy Tucker Realty, the Golden Egg Hunt will take place at 9 a.m. for all ages. The golden eggs will contain gift cards, vouchers, coupons and products from local businesses. There is a limit of one “treasure egg per person.”

Ammon

According to the city’s Facebook post, it will be hosting an Easter egg hunt at McCowin Park at 10 a.m. with designated areas for different age groups.