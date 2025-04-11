 Emergency responders investigate crash at Idaho Falls Airport - East Idaho News
Daybell trial: Latest updates & video
Idaho Falls

Emergency responders investigate crash at Idaho Falls Airport

  Published at  | Updated at
Nate Sunderland

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls Airport
Courtesy Idaho Falls Airport
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

IDAHO FALLS — A single-engine private airplane crashed on the main Idaho Falls Airport runway Thursday night.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:50 p.m., according to an airport news release.

The release says the crash occurred during landing.

City spokesman Eric Grossarth said there were no injuries or fatalities, but there was significant damage to the aircraft.

As a result Runway 3-21, the main runway at Idaho Falls Airport has been closed. The airport is working to clear the scene as quickly as possible to minimize the impact on arriving aircraft.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION