Former U.S. Attorney Bart Davis nominated for Idaho role once more by President Trump - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Bart Davis has accepted the nomination to serve as Idaho’s next U.S. attorney, a role he previously held during President Donald Trump’s first presidency.

“The White House has issued a press release, yes it is true, I have been nominated by the White House. That nomination has gone to the U.S. Senate,” Davis told the Idaho Statesman in an interview.

If confirmed, the position comes with an annual salary of $191,800, according to the Office of United States Attorneys.

“There is so much needs to be done in the way of paperwork and the like, and I don’t know what kind of time frame we’re on,” Davis said, adding that he’s focused on completing the necessary documentation and preparing for the confirmation process.

Prior to his service as the U.S. attorney for Idaho, he served as a member of the Idaho Senate serving District 29 beginning in 1998. He served in the Idaho Senate as the Majority Caucus Chair from 2000 to 2002 and then as the Senate Majority Leader Whip from 2002 to 2017. Davis, along with 55 other Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys, were asked to resign their roles in 2021, which he and others complied with.

Other contenders for the role this time included acting U.S. attorney Justin D. Whatcott and state Sen. Todd Lakey. Whatcott took over the position after Josh Hurwit left the role in February 2025.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to serve, and if that happens, great, if it doesn’t happen I really enjoy what I’m doing.,” Lakey, R-Nampa, told the Statesman last month. “I know there’s other good candidates in there.”

Davis’ nomination awaits a full Senate confirmation, which may take months.