Idaho experts help startup harvest heat from server farms for greenhouses - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Data centers are one of the fastest growing areas of America’s technology sector. These massive warehouses of servers make some of today’s most important technical achievements possible, such as the expanding use of artificial intelligence applications and cryptocurrency mining. Because they use a great deal of energy, they emit a substantial amount of waste heat. But rather than let the heat – well, go to waste – what if we could use it to create new revenue streams for businesses?

That’s the idea behind GeoBitmine, an eastern Idaho startup dedicated to harnessing this valuable but often overlooked resource. Founded by Jay Jorgensen, the company aims to integrate small server farms with hydroponic greenhouse farming, using heat from the servers to maintain optimal growing conditions year-round. Combining these operations helps GeoBitmine optimize land use to meet multiple needs.

As a start-up refining its business processes, the company reached out to the Idaho National Laboratory’s Technology Deployment group. GeoBitmine requested technical feedback on the balance of water and energy use to maximize the company’s positive impact on the regional energy landscape.

INL’s Technical Assistance Program (TAP) makes such assistance possible. This initiative connects the lab with small businesses facing technical questions beyond their ability to solve. With expertise in every aspect of energy production, market conditions and engineering, INL is well suited to offer qualifying organizations up to 40 hours of technical assistance at no cost.

To access TAP, GeoBitmine submitted a request, which INL evaluated to determine how the lab’s expertise could best support the company’s objectives. Evaluators paired the GeoBitmine staff with Kara Cafferty, an INL senior researcher who specializes in water and energy systems.

“GeoBitmine came to us with some interesting questions that we were able to put into context for them. It’s exciting to see businesses interested in getting the most out of our energy production and water systems,” Cafferty said. “There are great opportunities to do more with less when we think about these sectors as interdependent.”

Cafferty’s analysis identified areas in which GeoBitmine could enhance its business plan, factoring in crop prices, transportation costs, and optimizing energy and water usage based on regional weather patterns and local requirements.

Armed with these insights, GeoBitmine is moving forward with development plans to create jobs in IT and agriculture while supporting food production in the communities they partner with. By repurposing waste heat and using less land than needed for traditional data centers, GeoBitmine is helping transform industrial infrastructure into a solution that benefits both businesses and communities.

“We’re enthusiastic about the potential of GeoBitmine, and we knew we could turn to INL for expert analysis of our operational questions,” Jorgensen said. “Their experts were invaluable at helping us evaluate key technical and logistical considerations. We’re grateful for the support and for Kara’s expertise in guiding us through this process.”

INL’s Technical Assistance Program has helped more than 70 small businesses and government agencies understand where to focus their efforts to maximize opportunities in the marketplace.

“Small businesses are the backbone of American innovation, and they don’t always have all the resources they need to begin contributing to the local economy,” said Jim Keating, who leads the TAP program at INL. “As a national laboratory we have expertise and resources to give start-ups the best chance to succeed, supporting a foundational part of the economy.”

Businesses interested in taking advantage of TAP should note the following requirements:

· Requested services cannot substantially compete with services available from the private sector.

· The requested assistance must fall within INL areas of expertise.

· The requested assistance must not interfere with ongoing INL programs.

· No more than 40 hours of assistance are allowed per request.

Applicants must be U.S. companies with less than 500 employees. Companies with more than 500 employees should request technical assistance through INL’s Strategic Partnership Project program.

To submit your request for TAP assistance, complete the Request for Technical Assistance form.