Idaho man hospitalized after pickup collides with train - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

DIETRICH – Idaho State Police is investigating a serious collision involving a pickup truck and a freight train that occurred at approximately 6:38 p.m. on April 8, 2025, at 189 South 1000 East in Lincoln County.

A 74-year-old-male from Dietrich was traveling northbound on 1000 E in a white 2012 GMC Sierra. The pickup collided with the train and was struck on his rear passenger side, causing the vehicle to roll.

The driver of the GMC was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

Idaho State Police were assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff and Lincoln County EMS.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.