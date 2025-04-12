If you get a call saying you're wanted for missing a court date or receive a warrant in the mail, it's a scam - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

AMMON – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam hitting our area involving suspects who impersonate BCSO deputies.

The details of the scam are similar to previous incidents, where the suspect identified themselves as a deputy and tells the victim they are wanted for missing a court or jury hearing. However, in the most recent instances, suspects send images of documents to the victims made to look like a bench warrant, identifying charges and consequences for missing the hearing.

Example of fake bench warrant | Courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

The “bench warrant” contains some of the victims information, along with logos and identifying information from Bonneville County and BCSO. The document also lists names of Seventh Judicial District judges and Bonneville County deputies, with obviously fake signatures. Additionally, the document is made to appear real with case numbers, codes to state statute, and the address to the Bonneville County Courthouse. An additional document sent to victims appears to be a “Non-Disclosure Agreement with generic looking government watermarks.

Example of fake non-disclosure agreement | Courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

These made-to-look-real documents are significantly different than official court paperwork. Deputies or court personnel do not transmit copies of bench warrants or criminal summons paperwork through the mail, text or email. Suspects in these cases ultimately try to convince victims to come to the sheriff’s office and turn themselves in, but then give an option to pay a fine, bond, or fee over the phone to avoid jail or consequences.

There is no circumstance where law enforcement or court personnel will take money over the phone to alleviate any court action or legal process. A tell tale sign of a scam is when suspects try to convince victims they will have to pay money over the phone via money cards, google, apple, and other gift cards to avoid criminal consequences or jail time. Anyone receiving these calls who are unsure whether or not it is a scam should hang up and contact Bonneville County Dispatch to verify whether or not an officer is trying to contact them.

With this and other suspected scams, it’s always a good idea to monitor your personal credit, change passwords, and report suspicious activity on your accounts to your financial institution. Take steps to implement two step security and verifications on accounts and internet to protect your information. Internet fraud and scams can also be reported to the Internet Crime Complaint Center.