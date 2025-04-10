Jury finds Ammon man guilty of enticing a child over the internet - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An Ammon man was found guilty of enticing a child over the internet after a two-day trial.

Anthony Calderon, 27, who was convicted on April 1, is now scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Bruce Pickett at 11 a.m. on May 28.

The release states Calderon faces a potential punishment of up to 15 years, a $50,000 fine or both.

According to a news release from the Idaho attorney general, the jury heard testimony of how Calderon used Snapchat to talk with a 10-year-old girl from Attleboro, Massachusetts, to perform lewd acts over FaceTime.

According to court documents, Calderon was using an account named “Alex Davis” when he contacted the minor. The girl’s mother contacted the Attleboro Police Department about the concerning messages.

The Lewiston Police Department had also taken a report that a 13-year-old girl was contacted by an account named “Bryce” to perform sexual acts on a toddler.

Snapchat had given the contents of the account to the detectives in Lewiston, who found the IP address matched to other accounts that had asked an individual to perform sexually explicit acts on a 6-year-old.

The release states a detective with the Idaho Falls Police Department connected the “Alex Davis” account to the other accounts and obtained the account’s IP address.

The IP address was registered to Calderon, which showed an address of where he worked, which was an assisted living facility.

Court documents stated they found Calderon was living in Ammon, and a search warrant was granted for his residence and electronic devices.

The release states that after Calderon’s arrest, the man had spoken with family members on jail telephone calls that he had a “sexual conversation with a minor but claimed he did it out of boredom rather than for arousal.”