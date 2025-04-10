Major road closure caused by gas leak - East Idaho News

AMMON — A section of North 25th East (Hitt Road) between 49th North and 81st North in Bonneville County is closed to all traffic due to a significant gas leak, caused by a vehicle that struck a junction line.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office are on scene and working with residents in the immediate area to move them safely away until the line can be shut off.

City spokesman Eric Grossarth said one family has been evacuated from the area.

The road closure is expected to last at least through the night. Affected natural gas customers can monitor any service issues directly from Intermountain Gas Company via their normal messaging platforms.

No injuries were reported.