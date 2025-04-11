Man allegedly flees from troopers, crashes pickup truck into parked car and porch - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 23-year-old man was arrested after allegedly running from troopers Saturday night, crashing into a parked car and leaving the scene.

Tobin David Moon was charged with one felony count of eluding a police officer. He was also charged with the following six misdemeanors: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without privileges, possession of an open container, and failing to stop and give immediate notice of an accident.

In court documents, a trooper with the Idaho State Police said that on April 5, around 10:55 p.m., a 1994 Dodge Ram was driving without its headlamps activated.

The trooper reported that the Dodge driver ran a red light at the intersection of Skyline and Grandview drives, which prompted a traffic stop.

The document states the Dodge did not stop and went onto Shasta Street and later Rainier Street when the trooper lost sight of the vehicle.

About an hour later, the trooper was notified of an accident on the 800 block of Rainer Street, where the Dodge had crashed into a parked car and into the porch of a home.

No one was inside the Dodge, and a few minutes later, another trooper found the driver in an alleyway near Shasta Street.

The trooper who wrote the report arrived at the alleyway and saw a white Toyota Camry with Moon sitting in the back seat. The vehicle smelled of marijuana.

Moon was taken out of the Toyota, and the troopers ran a check on his license and were informed of an active warrant. The warrant was for a probation violation, and Moon was placed under arrest.

Troopers searched him and found two THC vape pens. They said he smelled of alcohol.

The document states Moon’s eyes were red and glassy, and a field sobriety test was conducted, which he failed to pass.

Police found an open bottle of Fireball whisky on the passenger seat.

Moon was questioned and admitted to troopers that the pens were his.

He is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judges John Dewey and Mark Rammell at 1 p.m. April 18.

Though Moon has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.