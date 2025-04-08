New Idaho law will increase annual salaries for judges by $17,000 - East Idaho News

BOISE – A bill aimed at increasing salaries for Idaho judges passed the 2025 Legislature.

HB 322 was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little on March 28 after passing the House and the Senate. It passed the House on March 3 with 57 in favor, 13 opposed. The Senate voted in favor of the bill on March 21, with 26 in favor and eight opposed.

The bill increased yearly salaries for magistrate, district, appellate and supreme court judges by $17,000. That amount represents a minimum 10% salary increase for judges at all levels in Idaho. Beginning July 1, annual salaries for magistrate judges in Idaho, according to the bill’s statement of purpose, will be $164,508. District judge salaries will increase to $172,508. Idaho appellate judges will make $178,508 a year and state supreme court justices will make $186,508.

Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa — who is an attorney by profession — co-sponsored the bill with Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello — who owns a law firm in Pocatello. Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa — who is also an attorney — was the bill’s third sponsor.

Sen. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, a private practice attorney, worked behind the scenes to introduce the legislation. He tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s pleased to see the bill become law.

“It wasn’t as much as we wanted, but it was a solid increase,” Ruchti says.

RELATED | Local lawmaker working on bill aimed at raising salaries for Idaho judges

During a press conference in January, Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan called upon the legislature to raise salaries for judges statewide. The original amount he was proposing was an increase from $169,508 to $215,000 for supreme court justices, and an increase in district judge’s annual salaries from $155,508 to $201,000.

How Idaho’s salaries for supreme court justices compares with neighboring states. | Courtesy Nate Poppino, Idaho Supreme Court

Ruchti says the $17,000 increase was an amount reached through compromise.

“The amount (the supreme court) had recommended was just too much to get the legislature to agree to it,” Ruchti explains. “They picked a number that was a significant increase, but not everything we wanted.”

Skaug and the other sponsors of the bill are planning to revisit the legislation during the 2026 Legislative session to try and increase salaries again.

A decreasing number of judge applicants in recent years was the driving force behind the legislation, along with dwindling retention for those positions. The goal of the bill was to make salaries more competitive in hopes of recruiting and retaining candidates.

Data about judicial compensation shows Idaho currently ranks near the bottom nationwide. The new law will make Idaho more competitive with neighboring states.

How salaries for Idaho district judges compare with neighboring states | Courtesy James Ruchti

“I’m really pleased we were able to do something this year for our judges,” Ruchti says. “If we don’t increase their compensation, we’re going to lose more and more judges and we’re going to have a tougher time recruiting judges to apply.”

In January, Ruchti noted the judicial system affects every aspect of residents’ lives and the system falls apart without quality judges.

“It’s a tough job and you don’t want just anybody sitting in that seat,” he said.

The total annual fiscal impact for this increase in salary and associated benefits, according to the bill’s statement of purpose, is more than $3.8 million. It will come from the state general fund.

Watch the House and Senate hearings for the bill in the video above.