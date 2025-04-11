Police ask for public's help to find missing woman - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Chubbuck Police Department.

The Chubbuck Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person.

On February 10th, 2025, Marianne Heuser was reported missing by her family.

We’ve also received information that Marianne may be with friends in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Marianne’s family is worried about her and are hoping that our community can help find her. Please take a moment and look at Marianne’s picture and, if you see her, please contact police.

For emergencies, please dial 911. The Chubbuck Police Department non-emergency number is (208) 237-7172.

Thank you for helping keep our community safe.