Raise the bowl: Construction of new water tower hits new milestone - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A major milestone was completed in the construction of the new water tower in Idaho Falls on Wednesday morning.

The “bowl” was slowly raised to the base of the tower, starting at 8 a.m. and taking over four hours. The process of welding the bowl to the column is currently ongoing.

Work remains before the water tower is fully completed. City of Idaho Falls spokesman Eric Grossarth told EastIdahoNews.com the top of the water tower will need to be placed and the tower connected to the city’s water systems.

The Museum of Idaho hosted a tribute to the existing water tower, which was built in 1937. Residents asked when the old water tower would be demolished, and they were informed it’d take place in the fall. The new water tower is planned to be completed later this summer.

Traffic will remain open on Park Avenue, but as always people are asked to stay out of any safety zones during construction.

Once the bowl is affixed to the pedestal’s top, the top cap will be welded into place. The steel of the structure will then be painted.