Rexburg Children’s Choir founder announces new choir for adults - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Rexburg is getting an adult community choir to produce music videos, live concerts, and touring experiences.

Ben Watson, the force behind the Rexburg Children’s Choir—whose music has reached millions through music videos, streaming, live concerts, and national broadcasts—has announced the formation of a new adult choir for singers in east Idaho with rehearsals beginning in September.

“It’s time to expand what we do and create an experience for adults as well,” Watson said. “I’ve had many parents and others in the community ask if I’d ever start a choir for adults, and I believe the timing is now right.”

The choir season will run for eight months, and break for the summer season. During that time, the choir will perform a major Christmas concert, a Spring concert, and also film one or two cinematic-quality music videos—similar in concept to what Watson has done for years with the children’s choir, including their most recent video with American Idol winner Iam Tongi, distributed by SONY. One of the choir’s earlier videos was featured nationally on “NBC Nightly News” and “Inside Edition.”

“One of the key aspects of this new choir will be using 21st-century tools to help share our music far beyond our corner of Idaho,” Watson said. “Our motto is simple: Seek to Express, Not to Impress. As we focus on creating music through that lens and powered by the latest in today’s technology, this ensemble will reach homes and hearts around the world.”

Auditions are not required and singers ages 18 to 118 are welcome. Monthly participation is $70. Interested singers can pre-register now at no cost by clicking here.