Some students at local elementary to receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Delta Dental of Idaho.

ST. ANTHONY — Beginning April 15, Henry’s Fork Elementary 1st, 2nd, and 5th graders can receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish to help prevent cavities, as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins on the Go program.

Dental sealants fill the deep grooves of a child’s back teeth, where 90% of children’s cavities occur. The fluoride varnish helps protect the smooth surfaces of children’s teeth.

Grins on the Go clinics take place on-site at schools as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Community Outreach efforts.

To receive these free cavity-prevention treatments, children must attend Henry’s Fork Elementary and have a parent or guardian sign a health history and permission form. Permission forms can be obtained from the school.

The Grins on the Go clinic does not bill Medicaid or private insurance. There is no cost associated with this program.

For more information, call Delta Dental Community Outreach at 1-866-894-3563.