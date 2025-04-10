Spike in wrong-way drivers on US-20 raises concerns from ITD, law enforcement - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Over the past month, Madison County has seen four wrong-way driver incidents on U.S. Highway 20, and the Idaho Transportation Department and local law enforcement agencies want to raise public awareness.

On March 30, RPD stopped a drunken teen who had gotten on the highway and was stopped within four minutes of the department being notified.

ITD Spokeswoman Sky Buffat said out of the four wrong-way driver incidents, three of them were under the influence of alcohol.

One of the incidents occurred in December 2024, where a wrong-way driver had “blacked out” after drinking, causing serious injuries after crashing.

She said residents have sent questions asking the department to change the signs, but the issue for her is “there is really no sign that you can communicate accurately to a drunk driver.”

Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes agreed with Buffat that an impaired or distracted driver wouldn’t notice the sign, even if it was bigger and flashing.

“Ultimately, it is the driver’s responsibility to be safe behind the wheel, to not drive drunk,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes asked the public to stay vigilant and not hesitate if they see a wrong-way driver. However, he asked that drivers not attempt to stop a wrong-way driver due to the safety risks.

“Any hesitation could result in a crash, so when the public calls in right away, it makes a huge difference,” Rhodes said.