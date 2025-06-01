1 critically injured, 3 in custody following shooting during large march through SLC - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — A shooting during a large “No Kings” protest that left one person critically injured “does not define our city,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said.

“The purpose of today’s demonstration was a powerful and peaceful expression until this event, and that cannot be overshadowed or silenced by a single act meant to harm,” she told reporters a few blocks from the shooting in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday night. “I want to urge everyone in the public to be calm, to give one another grace and to look out for one another tonight in the coming days.”

Three people also believed to be part of the incident were taken into custody, one of whom was also apparently shot as everything unfolded, according to Salt Lake police. He was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

A motive has yet to be determined, and it was unclear if any of the people knew each other, Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd added.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 151 S. State shortly before 8 p.m. It took place as an estimated 10,000 people marched downtown to protest recent federal policy decisions.

At least three shots rang out, causing some people in the immediate area to flee, according to videos near the incident obtained by KSL. Several other videos were also uploaded to social media.

A woman identified only as Autumn said she and her nephew heard the shots fired downtown, ducked into a nearby garage and saw a person on the ground.

“I was shaking, I was very nervous. I’ve heard gunshots before, I’ve seen shootings before, but in such a big crowd, not knowing where they’re coming from, it’s a lot more scary,” she told KSL.

John Cedarland was in the middle of a conversation when the shooting happened. He didn’t hear the shots but saw people running and screaming in response.

“I’m old and I’ve seen scary things, but there were moments there that I was truly gripped with fear,” Cedarland said.

Many others in the area helped officers, who were already in the area to monitor the protest, track down the shooter and take him into custody, Redd said. The person who was shot, whose name and age have not yet been released, was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Protesters pass the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building as they participate in a “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday. | Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Police said one of the “involved parties” was taken into custody near 200 East and 100 South. They believe there are no other “outstanding individuals associated with the incident.”

Officers have already interviewed over a dozen witnesses and are aware of videos circulating online, Redd said. The many videos will also be used in the department’s investigation.

It’s unclear yet if the shooting had any ties to the event or anything related to politics, he added.

“It appears they were involved at some level in the protest or at least part of the group that was walking, he said.

Witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident are asked to call Salt Lake police at 801-799-3000.

Gov. Spencer Cox posted on social media that he had spoken with Mendenhall about the incident. Mendenhall said she called to governor to update him on the situation, and he relayed his support for the city’s first responders.

“The shooting at tonight’s protest in Salt Lake City is a deeply troubling act of violence and has no place in our public square,” Cox wrote. “This is an active situation, and we’re working closely with law enforcement to ensure accountability.”

The Saturday evening march began at Pioneer Park. It was one of many throughout the state and the country Saturday protesting the Trump administration.

About 4,000 Utahns attended a protest at the University of Utah earlier in the day.

“This is your home. Do not be driven from it. We can make America what America must become,” said Sarah Buck, who is with the organization Salt Lake Indivisible, which helped organize Saturday’s “No Kings” protest outside the J. Willard Marriott Library.

“Right now, many of our actions seem to be falling on deaf ears, but we must persist. We have to wear them down,” she said, adding that everyone needs to continue showing up at events to show the will of the people. “Join us in standing up for our democracy.”

From chants about democracy to immigration, the crowd held up signs, cheered the various speakers and waved American flags. Protesters filled the library plaza and surrounding grassy areas.

Talks of tyranny, defying courts, the power of the people and more proliferated through the speeches that were given. The protest included musical numbers “You’ll Be Back” from Broadway’s “Hamilton” and “Do You Hear The People Sing” from “Les Misérables.”

“Our democracy is not yet dead, but it is barely breathing,” University of Utah law professor Teneille Brown said. The “Democratic Party has lost its compass and the Republican Party has lost its soul.”

Saturday marks Flag Day, the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday. Several celebratory events were planned throughout the day Saturday in Washington.

The events, honoring “the greatest fighting force in history,” will be an “unforgettable celebration” with a military parade “like no other,” Trump said on Truth Social last week.

“I think it’s going to be bigger and better than any parade we’ve ever have had in this country,” the president said.

The parade was not part of the original plans for the June 14 celebrations and was added this year, stoking criticism from Democratic lawmakers and others who claim Trump has hijacked the event. The celebrations will cost the Army between $25 million and $45 million, several million dollars more than it would have without a parade, an official told Reuters.

The No Kings organization promoted dozens of protests across the country on Saturday, calling it a “nationwide day of defiance.”

“President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington,” the No Kings website states. “On June 14, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

Brown encourages everyone to get involved and remember to vote this November.

“The politicians are not our bosses. We are theirs. Oust those who kiss his ring because Trump is not a king,” she said.

Callie and Melina Sweeten are daughters of an immigrant from Denmark. Their mother was undocumented for several years and had to fight to get U.S. citizenship, which took an additional six years after marrying the girls’ dad, who is a U.S. citizen.

“After seeing what’s happening, how they’re essentially racially profiling … people like our mother from Denmark didn’t have to face the same sort of prejudice that they are — it’s really upsetting,” Callie Sweeten said. “We’re just fighting for American ideals and freedom for all.”

The Sweetens said they were so happy seeing all of the American flags at the protest on Flag Day.

“I’m glad we’re all out here waving the American flag, showing that this is an attack against America as a whole, no matter if you are right or left, Democrat or Republican, it’s un-American what is happening,” Callie Sweeten said.

Attendees at the rally ranged from babies to a 104-year-old — Ann McDonald was at the protest with her daughter and son-in-law, sitting in a wheelchair with an umbrella.

McDonald was 17 years old when she saw Benito Mussolini at a rally in Austria in 1937. Shortly after, she made her way to the U.S. from her home country of England. According to her daughter, McDonald has been saying for a while now that “something doesn’t feel right,” and she wanted to be counted among those who showed up.

“It’s the least I could do. It’s all I could do,” McDonald said. “I hope it does some good, because it’s all I can think of to do, and we need to change things badly.”

In Utah alone, protests were scheduled Saturday in Bluff, Moab, Boulder, Kanab, Cedar City, St. George, Ephraim, Price, Provo, Heber City, Park City, Ogden and Logan, in addition to the two larger protests in Salt Lake City.

“What’s going on in our country is absolutely unprecedented in terms of our rights,” Vietnam veteran Marv Hamilton. “I am really, really angry. We’re not going away.”

Hamilton was at the U. protest on Saturday and planned to attend the one at Pioneer Park as well. He has been attending rallies for years and said peaceful protests are a strategy in which everyone should participate.

“The flag means a lot to me. Some of my family has died for what this flag means. I have been shot at for what this flag means,” he said, adding that it’s been hard to see what’s going on with veterans.

Hamilton held up an American flag that was hoisted upside down to signal distress. As a country built by immigrants, it’s heartbreaking to see people living in fear, he said.

“Our country is in distress, our whole world is in distress. It means that things aren’t right — things couldn’t be more wrong than they are right now,” he said. “To politicize the military, to use our men and women in uniform as political pawns, is just as wrong as it could possibly be.”

Saturday’s protests were just a few of dozens across America from the last few weeks, which have mainly emphasized immigration issues amid large numbers of Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests. While most protests have remained largely peaceful, some violence has broken out and arrests have been made — leading to Trump’s controversial decision to deploy the National Guard and Marines.

Mendenhall said it’s unfortunate that the protests in Salt Lake City ended the way that they did.

“America, we are better than this violence,” she said. “We are stronger than this hate. This moment does not define us.”