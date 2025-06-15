A reminder to motorcyclists: lane splitting is illegal in Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

MERIDIAN — With warmer weather returning and more motorcycles taking to Idaho roads, law enforcement agencies across the state are seeing an increase in aggressive motorcycle riding—and with it, public confusion over what’s legal. Idaho State Police reminds all riders and drivers that lane splitting is illegal in Idaho.

Lane splitting, the practice of riding a motorcycle between lanes of slow-moving or stopped traffic, is not permitted under Idaho law. Neither is lane filtering or lane sharing with other vehicles. Motorcycles, like all vehicles, are required to remain within a single marked lane unless making a legal lane change.

“We’ve seen an increase in risky motorcycle behavior—pursuits, injury crashes, and even fatalities,” ISP District 3 Captain Michael Winans said. “Motorcyclists must obey the law. They have less protection than other vehicles and face a higher risk of serious injury or death in a crash. Lane splitting puts everyone at risk, and it’s not allowed in Idaho.”

According to the Idaho Motorcycle Riders Handbook, the following practices are illegal in Idaho:

Lane Filtering – picking your way through slow or stationary traffic, such as at a stoplight

Lane Splitting – weaving between moving traffic, often on the lane divider

Lane Sharing – riding side-by-side in a single lane with any other vehicle (except another motorcycle)

The handbook warns that motorcycles require a full lane to maintain a safe distance and an escape route. Riding between rows of stopped or moving vehicles increases crash risk due to unexpected events—such as a vehicle turning, a door opening, or a hand reaching out of a window.

Idaho’s law is clear: motorcycles must follow the same lane use rules as cars. Violations can result in traffic citations, fines, or liability in a crash.

ISP encourages all motorcyclists to complete safety training through certified programs, such as Idaho STAR (Skills Training Advantage for Riders), and always to wear protective gear. The STAR program emphasizes that lane splitting and filtering are both illegal and unsafe practices.

As motorcycle traffic increases, ISP troopers and local law enforcement agencies will continue active enforcement patrols across Idaho highways to reduce risky behavior and keep roads safe for everyone.