Anne Burrell, popular Food Network chef, dead at 55 - East Idaho News

(CNN) — Anne Burrell, a chef and television personality whose joyful demeanor made her a beloved fixture on the Food Network, has died, according to the network. She was 55.

Burrell died Tuesday morning at her home in New York, the network said.

Burrell’s family said in a statement provided by the Food Network that her “light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world.”

“Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal,” their statement added.

A Food Network spokesperson added: “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

No cause of death was provided.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told CNN in a statement that officers responded to an address associated with Burrell around 7:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning.

“When officers arrived, they observed a 55-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded and pronounced the female deceased at the scene,” the statement read.

The investigation is ongoing.

CNN has reached out to the New York City Medical Examiner’s office for comment. CNN has also reached out to a direct representative of Burrell.

Beginnings

Burrell was a legendary chef but was best known as one of the Food Network’s most popular stars, having appeared in several of the network’s series including “Worst Cooks in America,” “Iron Chef America,” “Chef Wanted with Anne Burell” and “The Best Thing I Ever Ate,” among many others.

Inspired by Julia Child and her own mother’s cooking talents, the New York native became enmeshed in the culinary scene when she enrolled in the Culinary Institute of America after graduating college with an English and Communications degree from Canisius College in Buffalo, according to a biography.

She went on to attend the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners following her grauation in 1996, where she served an apprenticeship at La Bottega del ‘30, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Umbria, Italy, according to the bio provided by the Food Network.

Upon her return to New York, Burrell rose the ranks in prestigious kitchens around the city before appearing in her first TV gig as a sous chef on Food Network’s “Iron Chef America” in 2005. Burrell appeared on the cooking challenge series for 10 season until 2013.

Burrell hosted her own series on the Food Network “Secrets of a Restaurant Chef” between 2008 and 2012, where she revealed accessible professional techniques that viewers could apply at home. The series was nominated for two Emmy awards in 2011 and ran for nine seasons.

Between 2010 and 2024, Burrell starred on “Worst Cooks in America,” serving as the host of the series that featured some of the so-called worst cooks across the country competing to cook for famed culinary critics and win a cash prize.

Following the success of “Secrets” and “Iron Chef America,” Burrell became a staple on the Food Network. She hosted her namesake series “Chef Wanted with Anne Burrell” between 2012 and 2013 and made several appearances on Bobby Flay’s “Chopped” as a judge between 2011 and 2016.

Her work with Flay continued when she appeared as a captain on “BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon” in 2022-2023 and “Beat Bobby Flay” between 2014 and 2023.

‘I like to put happy and joy into my food’

Whether she was appearing on screen as a host, judge or competitor, Burrell’s passion shined through, especially when a situation called on her to rely on her experience as a culinary instructor.

“I truly in my heart feel that your food knows how you’re feeling when you cook it and it reacts accordingly. I like to put happy and joy into my food, and it’s not so serious,” she told Tasting Table in April. “I teach the worst cooks in the world. I mean, you got to know how to do that.”

After all, she added, “It’s just dinner.”

Outside of the Food Network, Burrell appeared on many daytime TV programs to share her joy of food during cooking segments on shows including “Today,” “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “The Talk” and “Good Morning America.”

Burrell posted to her social media as recently as four days ago, boasting about meeting internet personality Elizabeth Sweetheart, also known as the Green Lady of Carroll Gardens, while walking around Brooklyn. As she often did, Burrell ended the post with a hashtag that said “I love what I do.”

Later on Tuesday, fellow Food Network star Sandra Lee called Burrell “the next generation of light in the culinary Food Network world” in a tribute on Instagram. “We all adore you and will forever remember your quick wit, sassy drive, determined nature, and magical laughter.”

Robert Irvine, who co-hosted “America’s Worst Chefs” with Burrell among other titles, said he was “stunned and deeply saddened by the news” of her death.

“Anne wasn’t just a fiery chef—she was a radiant spirit who lit up every room she entered. From the very beginning on Worst Cooks in America, our friendly rivalry was fueled by mutual respect: I’d risk bleaching my hair; she’d risk losing hers—an epic wager that epitomized her unbeatable spirit,” he wrote. “It was a wager I ultimately lost, but I couldn’t imagine losing to a more fierce competitor.”

Andrew Zimmern wrote that he knew Burrell for over 20 years and called her a friend, saying he had just been with her several weeks ago, “cooking in Puerto Rico.”

“My deepest love goes out to her family, friends and fans. At this time I think we need to focus on sharing our love and admiration for all the good things she represented and all the joy she brought to the lives of so many,” Zimmern wrote. “I hope that as time passes we will learn more about this senseless tragedy.”

Burrell is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton, who she married in 2021, his son Javier, her mother and her sister.

