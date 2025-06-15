Attracting pollinators to your garden - East Idaho News

Pollinators play a vital role in our gardens and food systems. Bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and more contribute to one-third of global food production. This week is National Pollinator Week (June 17-23, 2025), making this a perfect time to act in your own yard, school garden, or community space to protect and promote pollinators by creating gardens that improve crop yields, enhance flower displays, and support healthy ecosystems.

Native pollinators such as mason bees and bumblebees, along with butterflies, moths, flies, and hummingbirds are active across eastern Idaho’s fields, gardens, and wild spaces. But many of these species face threats from habitat loss, pesticide exposure, and climate stress. University of Idaho publications emphasize that local gardens can provide critical forage and nesting sites to support pollinator health.

Pollinators have four basic needs. They need a diverse nectar and pollen source, flowers from spring through fall. They need nesting habitat in the form of bare ground, brush piles, and stems. Windbreaks, shrubs, and tree cover provide needed shelter. Lastly, pesticide-free zones, especially avoiding insecticides like neonicotinoids.

Best Plants for Pollinators in Eastern Idaho

Combining native species with well-adapted ornamentals provides food and habitat for pollinators throughout the growing season.

Some of the best plants for spring (April–May) include Golden currant (Ribes aureum), Blue flax (Linum lewisii), and Chokecherry (Prunus virginiana). For summer (June–July), consider planting Beebalm (Monarda fistulosa), Penstemons (e.g., Penstemon strictus), Blanketflower (Gaillardia aristata), as well as annuals like Zinnias and Cosmos. Plants that thrive in late summer through fall (August–October) include Russian sage (Perovskia atriplicifolia), Asters, Goldenrod (Solidago spp.), and Sedum ‘Autumn Joy’. Trees and shrubs that support pollinators include Lewis’ mock-orange (Philadelphus lewisii), Serviceberry, Oregon grape, and Snowberry.

Design & Maintenance Tips

To help pollinators locate food more easily, group flowering plants in clusters of three or more. Provide continuous blooms from early spring through frost to ensure a steady supply of nectar and pollen. Leave some bare soil and standing plant stems to support nesting sites for solitary bees—excessive mulch can deter these important pollinators from settling in your garden. Pollinators also need water; offer it in shallow dishes filled with rocks or gravel to give them a safe place to land. Finally, avoid using pesticides, especially during bloom periods or daylight hours when pollinators are most active.

Getting Started During Pollinator Week

National Pollinator Week is the perfect reminder to evaluate your landscape and make a few simple changes. These three things can be easy to help pollinators this week. Add two or three flowering species that bloom in different seasons. Leave part of your yard wild or unmowed until later in the season. Build or buy a bee house and place it in a sunny, sheltered spot.

The University of Idaho Extension offers a dedicated webpage focused on pollinator research and resources: www.uidaho.edu/extension/pollinator.

Here, you’ll find free, science-based information to help you support pollinators in your garden, farm, or community. Whether you’re looking for planting guides, habitat tips, or insights from current research, this is a great starting point for pollinator-friendly practices in Idaho.