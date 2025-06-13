Bonneville County courthouse unveils new 'state-of-the-art' courtroom as cases become 'more complex' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Thursday marked the grand opening of a new “state-of-the-art” courtroom in Bonneville County, making justice more efficient in eastern Idaho.

District Judge Steven Boyce and Trial Court Administrator Tammie Whyte spoke before the ribbon cutting, describing the importance of the new courtroom and its new technology, which they hope will bring justice in a newer, more modern way.

“A little over seven years ago, I took this role from a predecessor who had it for 26 years, and not long after I arrived in 2018, we began to feel that there was a need for the growth here to be addressed,” said Whyte. “Our courts, for some time, have been experiencing significant increases in civil cases, both at the magistrate and district level, and increased complex litigation.”

New jury box at the Bonneville County Courthouse. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

According to Whyte, the two new judgeship positions added to Bonneville County to support the population growth required more space to hold bigger, more complex trials and case hearings, especially in criminal cases.

“Bonneville County has always been an adamant supporter of the courts,” said Whyte. “They have supported us unconditionally in trying to help our participants return to be productive members of society.”

Whyte says Bonneville County Clerk Penny Manning and Court Operations Manager Sue Tabor were two of the main people responsible for the significant effort of transforming the former Idaho Falls Police Department, which had occupied that part of the courthouse, into a large new courtroom.

Bonneville County Commissioner Michelle Mallard and Bonneville County Clerk Penny Manning. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“We are truly grateful and excited to use this space,” says Whyte, who also acknowledged employees with Bateman Hall, who provided the labor and skill to create the new space, and the members of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce who supported the project.

District Judge Steven Boyce spoke to the crowd, explaining the new technology and how it will be helpful since modern-day trial evidence is often digital, and can create problems when trying to show it to the jury, judge, and all parties involved.

“This is the first courtroom I’ve seen other than the one over in Boise, I was in that has these juror monitors,” said Boyce. “That is just a very effective way to demonstrate evidence to jurors where you don’t have to have just one big screen that everyone tries to look at.”

One of the new monitors for the jury to view evidence at the Bonneville County Courthouse. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Boyce says the extra tables for the parties and increased space will help the judicial process flow more smoothly and effectively.

“I have no doubt this will be a great venue for trying cases, and when we have a courtroom like this, it just provides better, more efficient justice to people that need to bring their cases to trial,” said Boyce, “On behalf of all of the judges here, and the attorneys who will be able to use these resources, I just want to thank and commend everyone who help put this space together.”

Attendees to the ribbon cutting also got a one-time-only peek into the new judge’s chambers, offices, and new jury room.

Bonneville County Commissioner Michelle Mallard addressed the crowd and detailed more of the effort resulting in the new courtroom.

“We want to be sure and recognize the prior county commissioners to make sure there was money for this,” said Mallard. “I’m starting to understand just how difficult and important that is.”

Mallard, who was previously a magistrate judge, also noted the new jury room, which includes two bathrooms and a kitchen area, describing its effect on a sequestered jury that is often kept in the room for hours on end during trials.

“There’s a new jury room, and I can tell you, if you’ve ever served on a jury, you will wish you have served in this jury room,” says Mallard. “This is a good long-term commitment for us to be able to try any kind of case that happens here,” said Mallard.