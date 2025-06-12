Bonneville County Sheriff's Office take teens out for a day of guns, sirens and handcuffs - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office hosted two dozen teenagers on Wednesday for a day filled with guns, police sirens and even an explosion.

Guns, sirens, and explosions are usually signs of something terrible. However, Wednesday’s fun commotion was all part of the Teen Law Enforcement Career Camp put on by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, during which participants have opportunities to learn about various aspects of law enforcement.

“So this is the Sheriff’s Office Teen Law Enforcement Career Camp. We do a lot of law enforcement-type experiences and some leadership and communication work with these kids and help them come up with a plan for their future,” said Sgt. Daniel Sperry, who oversees the career camp, and is also the school resource officer for Bonneville High School.

The career camp is packed with activities and demonstrations all week, from scuba diving to repelling to riding in squad cars while deputies execute pit maneuvers.

During the first year of the camp four years ago, the program had just one group of participants over four days. It has since grown in popularity. Even after expanding the program to two weeks, Sperry says there is still a waitlist for future camps.

Trey Heer, a sophomore from Elevate Academy, is in the program for a second year.

“As a kid, I’ve always been thinking about becoming a cop,” Heer said when asked about his interest in the program.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the program, even if they aren’t interested in a career in law enforcement.

“If they’re interested in law enforcement, (we want to) help foster that and show them what we’re about. And if not, just help them have a good time and learn something new over the summer break,” said Sperry.

The career camp went out on Wednesday to Eagle Rock Gun School and Range.

Participants underwent a firearm safety course with the sheriff’s office the morning before heading out to practice what they had learned. Using an AR-15 rifle and one of the department’s service pistols, participants practiced shooting under close supervision from the deputies.

Afterwards, lunch was served and the participants split into two groups.

One group went with Deputy P. Zeiler for a demonstration on proper handcuff use and safety before being allowed to handcuff each other and practice what they’d learned.

This was Zeiler’s first year involved in the program.

“I think it’s great, just getting to know them and getting them to look forward to law enforcement and what they can do,” Zeiler said.

While Zeiler and another deputy instructed handcuff use, Sperry and other deputies led the other half of the participants through a traffic stop demonstration.

Participants were given opportunities to sit in the driver’s seat of a patrol vehicle and learn about all the instruments at an officer’s disposal. More than one participant took the chance to activate the vehicle’s lights and sirens.

Deputy Nate Downey, who also works as a school resource officer, spoke about how the program has enabled him and the other school resource officers to build more connections with students.

“We have some kids who will come up and talk to us before attending the program or even after. (They’ll say) ‘Hey, I’m gonna come again’ or ‘Hey, I’m gonna get my friends to come.’ Some of them do, some of them don’t, but it has opened up some lines of communication that weren’t there before,” Downey said.

When asked what started the program, Sperry said he had worked with other agencies that had similar programs. When the Bonneville County Sheriff expressed interest in starting a program here, Sperry volunteered.

“I’ve taken the reins on it, and I can’t believe I get paid to come out and have a good time. We do a lot of incredible things with these guys … as many aspects as we can fit into our four days.” Sperry said.

To end what was already an eventful day, the sheriff’s office brought out the county’s bomb technician for a presentation and explosive demonstration.

After a short presentation explaining what a bomb technician does and the training required, the technician set off a small device with 2/3 of a pound of cast booster explosive.

See photos of the blast and other events below: