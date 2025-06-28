Cast Iron on 17th is bringing fun, excitement and flavor this summer - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Cast Iron on 17th is gearing up to help local foodies have the tastiest summer ever.

Mackenzie “Mac” Schauster, the kitchen manager for Cast Iron on 17th, enjoys working in a “fun and exciting” atmosphere that allows him to be creative with the dishes.

“Our hope is that when you take a bite, you taste something different,” says Schauster.

We were lucky enough to get to try three of the staff’s favorite and most unique dishes, starting with the black garlic burger.

Black Garlic Burger from Cast Iron on 17th. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“The burger itself is a mix of ground brisket with some of our fine steak trimmings,” says Shauster. “Below is a black garlic sauce.”

The burger is topped with bacon and Gouda cheese, laid on a brioche bun, and served with fries and homemade fry sauce. The meat is perfectly seasoned, and the crunch from the bacon, combined with the melty cheese and garlic sauce, makes it a 10/10 in my book.

Next, we tried the chicken Provençal, which may have changed my life and worldview regarding good food.

“The Provençal would be the Mediterranean countryside in France,” says Schuster. “They’re known for great weather, fresh and vibrant produce (like) tomatoes and asparagus.”

Chicken Provençal from Cast Iron on 17th. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The dish includes a chicken sous-vide, baked in vierge velouté, orzo, and Provençal. It is so delicious, and everything works together in a way I can only describe as heavenly.

Last, we tried the 24 “Karat” Cake, which made me want to stay at the restaurant all day and finish off the entirety of their supply because it is, in one word, perfect.

This carrot cake is topped with an INCREDIBLY DELICIOUS brown butter frosting, with pecans and gold dust.

24 “Karat” cake from Cast Iron on 17th. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“It’s kind of like a little joke. It’s gold luster dust, that’s the sparkle,” says Schauster. “The real fun and the joy comes from the frosting, the brown butter cream cheese frosting.”

A huge thank you to Cast Iron on 17th, for letting us come and try these amazing dishes, and we will certainly be back for more.

Make sure to try them for yourself! Cast Iron on 17th is located at 3520 East 17th Street and is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Make sure to like and follow their Facebook page, Instagram, and check out their website.

