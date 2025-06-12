Country singer Jon Pardi answers 7 Questions with Emmy ahead of his Idaho Falls concert next week - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Jon Pardi is an award-winning country music singer and songwriter, a husband and father of two, and recently released a new album called “Honkytonk Hollywood.”

John is performing in Idaho Falls next week at the Mountain America Center and I was able to ask him the following questions:

First off- you are coming to Idaho Falls next week. What can people expect when they come to your show?

I read you started writing music when you were my age – 12! Was there something that got you interested in music growing up?

Do you remember what your first concert you ever went to was and did you ever think you’d one day be on stage performing?

Do you do anything special when you are touring, like go out and see the city you are playing in?

“He went to work” on your new album is about dads. In honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, can you share something you’ve learned since becoming a Father?

Have you ever been to Idaho Falls before, and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview in the video player above.

Jon Pardi’s concert at the Mountain America Center is on June 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. You can get tickets here.

