Country singer Jon Pardi answers 7 Questions with Emmy ahead of his Idaho Falls concert next week - East Idaho News

Country singer Jon Pardi answers 7 Questions with Emmy ahead of his Idaho Falls concert next weekPublished at
Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!
Jon Pardi is an award-winning country music singer and songwriter, a husband and father of two, and recently released a new album called “Honkytonk Hollywood.”
John is performing in Idaho Falls next week at the Mountain America Center and I was able to ask him the following questions:
- First off- you are coming to Idaho Falls next week. What can people expect when they come to your show?
- I read you started writing music when you were my age – 12! Was there something that got you interested in music growing up?
- Do you remember what your first concert you ever went to was and did you ever think you’d one day be on stage performing?
- Do you do anything special when you are touring, like go out and see the city you are playing in?
- “He went to work” on your new album is about dads. In honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, can you share something you’ve learned since becoming a Father?
- Have you ever been to Idaho Falls before, and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?
- Can you share a piece of advice with me?
Watch my entire interview in the video player above.
Jon Pardi’s concert at the Mountain America Center is on June 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. You can get tickets here.
