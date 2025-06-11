Dangerous storms with 'golf-ball sized hail' predicted in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service issued multiple warnings about dangerous weather Wednesday afternoon for areas in and around eastern Idaho.

According to NWS, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for eastern Idaho.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect until 4:30 p.m. for northeastern Caribou and southeastern Bonneville counties. Officials caution the public to watch for golf ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

There were also pockets of other warnings and watches, including a brief tornado warning over Downey that could affect southwestern Caribou, northeastern Oneida, southeastern Bannock, and northwestern Franklin counties.

Had at least some quarter size hail, if not a few closer to half dollar size, at the office just a bit ago. It was melting quickly! We've got a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings out for parts of Eastern Idaho, make sure you have multiple ways to get weather alerts. pic.twitter.com/OuePTa0eWG — NWS Pocatello (@NWSPocatello) June 11, 2025

The weather service says flying debris could be dangerous to those caught without shelter, mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, roofs, windows, and vehicles could be damaged, and tree damage is likely.

NWS says these thunderstorm are capable of producing “all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement.”

If you have photos of the weather you’d like to share, send them to news@eastidahonews.com.