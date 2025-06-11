Elaine Jack, former LDS Relief Society general president, dies at 97 - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Elaine L. Jack, who served as the 12th general president of the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1990 to 1997, died Tuesday at 97 years old.

As the wife of a surgeon and then as a counselor in the Young Women’s General Presidency and Relief Society general president, Jack lived and served in many states and traveled throughout the world, according to a release from the church.

She was born and raised in the small farming town of Cardston, Alberta, and lived less than a block from the Cardston Alberta Temple, where, on Sundays, she played the organ and transcribed patriarchal blessings for her grandfather, who served as a patriarch.

She excelled through high school, earning the title of valedictorian before going on to major in English at the University of Utah. It was there she met the man who would become her husband of 68 years, Joseph Jack.

Together, they have four sons, 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Joseph Jack, who died in 2017, once described his wife as happy and optimistic, the church said in a release.

“She has an ability to uplift. People feel good when they are around her,” Joseph Jack said.

They made their first homes in New York City, Boston and Alaska, but the Salt Lake Valley has been their home since 1958, her obituary reads.

The couple and their family enjoyed golfing, skiing and hiking together.

Under Sister Jack’s leadership, the Relief Society launched a gospel literacy effort, a service endeavoring to help sisters worldwide learn how to read.

“The ability to read is more than just an earthly skill. It’s important to our eternal progression as well,” Sister Jack told Church News in 1994. “If we’re going to bring souls to Christ, they must be able to understand the basic commandments and gospel principles that are in God’s word — the scriptures.”

Upon Sister Jack’s release as Relief Society general president in 1997, she and her husband served as the temple president and matron of the Cardston Alberta Temple until 2000. Besides her general church callings, Sister Jack served in many capacities, including as a stake Relief Society president’s counselor, ward Relief Society president, Young Women president and organist.

Elaine Jack once described the gospel of Jesus Christ as the “greatest guiding force” in her life.

“When I say that this is a joyous gospel, I mean it,” she said.

A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at the Holladay 18th Ward meetinghouse, 2625 E. Milo Way, in Holladay.

More information about Elaine Jack’s life and service in the church can be found here.