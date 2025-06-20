Fire burning near Inkom - East Idaho News

INKOM — In addition to the fire burning on the west bench of Pocatello, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office has said a second fire is burning in Bannock County, this one near Inkom.

The sheriff’s office told EastIdahoNews.com that a fire was called in around 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the Upper Rock Creek Area, near Jackson Creek and Nestor Road. The size of the fire was unknown Thursday evening.

Deputies and firefighters from Inkom, McCammon and Lava fire departments are working to control the flames. Search and Rescue is on hand for traffic control.

The Upper Rock Creek Fire near Inkom continues to burn on Thursday as fire fighters from various counties work to keep it under control. | Courtesy photo

No evacuations have been reported, but residents of several homes are on standby. The cause is under investigation.

Meanwhile, residents in the path of the other Bannock County fire, this one near West Clark Street on the west bench in Pocatello, are being evacuated.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this information as more details become available.