‘Iconic’ Budweiser Clydesdales to make three stops in East Idaho over Independence Day weekend - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – The hooves of some of the world’s most famous horses will clomp through eastern Idaho next month.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will make three appearances at the beginning of July. Those who wish to see the mascots of the Anheuser-Busch company will have three chances, once in Pocatello and two in Idaho Falls, before the draft horses continue touring the rest of the country.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to bring the Budweiser Clydesdales to our market,” said Annie Pfinsgraff, Vice President of Watkins Distributing, in a press release. “They are true ambassadors of the Budweiser brand.”

The Clydesdales have an over 90 year history as the mascots of the the Anheuser-Busch company. According to the release, a team of Clydesdales were presented to August A. Busch Sr. in 1933 as a way to celebrate the repeal of prohibition.

“They’re just an iconic kind of Americana feature,” Pfinsgraff said.

Watkins Distributing supplies Anheuser-Busch products throughout most of Idaho, entered into a competitive process to apply to have the horses visit eastern Idaho. Pfinsgraff feels lucky to have them coming to the region, especially on Fourth of July weekend, which she called, “the busiest beer holiday of the year.”

Pfinsgraff also pointed out that Anheuser-Busch has a large presence in the region, with a malting facility in Idaho Falls supplied by farmers across southern Idaho.

“On a national level, Idaho is seen as a great agricultural partner to them,” Pfinsgraff said.

The first appearance will be in Idaho Falls on July 3, at Melaleuca Field during the Chukars pre-game, from 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. This will be a One Horse Show, where people can come up and take pictures with a Budweiser Clydesdale.

“It’s definitely a way for people to get up close and personal with the horses,” Pfinsgraff said.

Anheuser-Busch will also hold a check presentation for Folds of Honor, which offers scholarships to the spouses and children of soldiers who have fallen or been disabled in the military.

On July 4, the horses will appear in the Indepence Day parade in Pocatello.

“The parade is your chance to see the full eight horse hitch with the iconic Budweiser wagon,” Pfinsgraff said.

And then on July 5, people will again have a chance to take a photo with a Budweiser Clydesdale at Fireside Grill in Ammon from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pfinsgraff encouraged everyone in the area to take advantage of this opportunity to see the horses in-person.

“It’s a kind of rare opportunity to see, basically, American brewing history up close and personal. The horses are stabled in St Louis, so that’s really your only other chance of a guaranteed Budweiser Clydesdale sighting outside of a Super Bowl commercial,” Pfinsgraff said. “It’s a chance to see iconic American history from an iconic American Brewer.”