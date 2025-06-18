Idaho Falls man charged with alleged rape of 15-year-old - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he sexually assaulted a minor.

Krew Mario Zaugg is charged with felonies for rape of a victim under the age of 16 and lewd conduct with a child under 16.

The case details were sealed by prosecutors so little detail is known, but according to a criminal complaint obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Zaugg is accused of raping a 15-year-old on or between May 4 and 5.

A warrant was issued for Zaugg’s arrest on May 29, and he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail that same day on a $75,000 bond. He posted bail and was released soon after.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 25. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Zaugg has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.