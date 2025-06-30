Idaho Falls man dies after rollover crash near American Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

AMERICAN FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:44 p.m. on Sunday eastbound on I-86 east of American Falls.

A 35-year-old male from Nigeria was traveling eastbound on I-86 in a 2001 Ford Explorer. The driver overcorrected, causing the Explorer to roll into the median. The driver and two passengers, a 72-year-old female and a 72-year-old male, both from Idaho Falls, were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The 72-year-old male succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

All three occupants of the Explorer were wearing their seat belts.

The Idaho State Police were assisted by Power County Sheriff, Power County EMS and Bannock County EMS.

The roadway was blocked for approximately 2 ½ hours.