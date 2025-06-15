Idaho Falls Symphony launches Music Director Search Committee - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Symphony.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Symphony is pleased to announce the formation of its Music Director Search Committee, officially launching a two-season search for the organization’s next artistic leader. The final appointment is expected to be made in May 2027.

Chaired by Jake Durtschi and guided by the League of American Orchestras’ best practices, the committee represents a thoughtful balance of musical, organizational, and community perspectives.

Members were selected for their leadership, insight, and dedication to the Symphony’s long-term artistic vitality.

Committee Chair

● Jake Durtschi

Board Representatives

● Rick Aman

● Todd Combs

● Kevin Young

Musician Representatives

● Adam Ballif

● Kristin Bull

● Annalee Kelly

● Lisa McNiven

● Kevin Meyer

● Emma Rubinstein

Community Representatives

● Betsy Hunsicker

● Michelle Mallard

Administrative, Non-Voting Advisor

● Carrie Athay, Executive Director

Over the course of the search, the committee will finalize candidate criteria, conduct a national search, and invite guest conductors to lead performances during the 2026–2027 season.

Feedback from audiences, musicians, and board members will play a critical role in the final selection process.

“This is an exciting chapter in the Symphony’s future,” said Jake Durtschi, Committee Chair. “We are committed to a transparent process that honors the rich legacy of the Idaho Falls Symphony while embracing new artistic leadership.”

Executive Director Carrie Athay added, “This search is not just about finding a conductor—it’s about identifying a visionary partner who will inspire our musicians, engage our audience, and strengthen our role in the cultural life of eastern Idaho. We are thrilled to begin this journey with such a dedicated and well-rounded committee.”

The Idaho Falls Symphony invites the community to stay engaged and informed as the process unfolds.