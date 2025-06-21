Idaho Farm Bureau donates $45,000 for wildfire protection in rural communities - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho.

POCATELLO – For the second consecutive year, Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho has donated to Idaho’s Rangeland Fire Protection Associations (RFPAs), increasing its total contribution to $45,000 in 2025.

Nine RFPAs across the state received $5,000 each to help fund their efforts to protect rural communities and agricultural lands from wildfires.

The company launched this annual initiative in 2024 and expanded it this year in both scope and impact,

reinforcing its long-term commitment to the volunteers who play a critical role in early wildfire response

across Idaho’s rangelands.

“RFPA volunteers are often the first line of defense when wildfires break out in rural Idaho,” said Dana May, Director of Customer Experience and Marketing at Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho. “Our support is a way to say thank you, and to help ensure they have the equipment and training needed to respond safely and effectively. It’s an important part of our mission to protect Idaho’s communities.”

RFPAs are made up primarily of local farmers and ranchers who volunteer their time and resources to prevent and fight wildfires on remote private and public lands. Their early intervention and deep knowledge of the

terrain make them a vital part of the state’s wildfire response network.

Donation presentations took place throughout the winter and spring of 2025. The nine RFPAs receiving donations included:

Black Canyon RFPA

Camas Creek RFPA

Henry’s Creek RFPA

Notch Butte RFPA

Owyhee Creek RFPA

Saylor Creek RFPA

Shoshone Basin RFPA

Three Creek RFPA

Weiser River RFPA

“We may be volunteers, but the responsibility we carry is real,” said Mike Guerry, a founding member of the

Three Creek RFPA. “This donation helps us keep our trucks running, our gear updated, and our crew ready.

Having a partner like Farm Bureau Insurance behind us makes a difference — not just to our team, but to the whole community.”