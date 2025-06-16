Indy, our Pet of the Week, is the perfect companion for an active family - East Idaho News

Indy, a 2-year-old mixed breed, is our Pet of the Week.

She is the perfect companion for hiking or running and has lots of energy ideally suited for an active family.

Romi Weaver, operations manager at the Snake River Animal Shelter, says Indy behaves well with other docile male dogs.

Indy is the shelter’s resident who has been there the longest and she needs a good home. To meet her face-to-face, stop by shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls during regular business hours. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.