Inkom fire out, crews remain on scene to monitor for hot spots - East Idaho News

Inkom Volunteer Fire Department

A total of four water tenders and seven engines with approximately 25 to 30 firefighters were used to gain containment of the fire by Thursday evening despite steep terrain and strong, gusty winds.

Firefighters and two engines remained on scene overnight to monitor and respond to hot spots. A contract 20-person handcrew joined four engines Friday morning to continue monitoring and mopping up hotspots. Engines and crews are likely to remain through Saturday to monitor the fire area due to the forecast of strong, gusty winds.

Five structures, including homes, were threatened and none were damaged or destroyed. In addition, no injuries were reported. No lightning was reported in the area and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

If you are planning any burning on your property, we recommend you contact your local fire department, get a burn permit, make sure you have plenty of water immediately available and closely monitor wind conditions prior to and during your burning. In addition, don’t leave any fire unattended or assume it is out because you don’t see visible smoke. Heat can remain trapped under matted grass that appears burned and reignite as temperatures rise, humidity falls or wind speeds increase during the day.