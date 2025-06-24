It's 'a very heavy moment' for Latter-day Saints impacted by weekend minibus crash in Lesotho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

SALT LAKE CITY – A minibus carrying young women, ages 12-17, and leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were traveling to an activity in Maseru, Lesotho, when they were involved in a three-vehicle collision on Saturday.

The vehicles caught fire, resulting in the loss of lives, including 10 Latter-day Saints, all from the Maputsoe congregation in Northern Lesotho. Nearly a dozen and a half others sustained injuries.

RELATED | Minibus crash in Lesotho claims lives of LDS Young Women and local leaders

Regional leader Elder Siyabonga Mkhize, an Area Seventy, says Church members are rallying around those individuals and families impacted by the tragic accident.

“It has been a difficult moment, but we are encouraged by their faith, their strength, and of course, the healing that some are already experiencing through the Atonement of Jesus Christ,” Mkhize says.

Nelly Makatleho Moorosi, the Church’s Lesotho national communication director, attended the Maputsoe congregation accompanied by members of parliament on Sunday, June 22.

“It was a very heavy moment on Sunday when we had family members with us, and of course, us as members who knew (the victims). We had relationships with them as brothers and sisters,” Moorosi says.

“Two speakers gave talks that were solemn and comforting to all of us who have been affected by this. It was a very (tender-hearted) moment where the spirit prevailed. Even two parliament members shared their spiritual thoughts (with the congregation).”

Elder Mkhize emphasized that overwhelming support and condolences have been widespread.

“The government of Lesotho has also been very supportive, and the prime minister and the Queen passed messages of condolences and offered their help to all affected,” says Mkhize.

“The Church is providing spiritual, emotional and temporal support to those impacted by this tragedy, and we are working closely with the Government of Lesotho to coordinate care for the injured. In addition, we are offering logistical assistance to ensure that families are able to visit their loved ones who are currently hospitalized,” said Elder Mkhize.

In a social media post over the weekend, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said, “Our faith points us to seek peace in Jesus Christ as we strive to minister to these families in their time of need.”