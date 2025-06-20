Leaders issue urgent alert: Do not drink or boil tap water in city of Roberts - East Idaho News

ROBERTS — The city of Roberts has issued an urgent advisory instructing all residents to avoid drinking or boiling tap water following a significant loss of water pressure caused by a recent power outage.

The outage may have compromised the safety of the water supply, according to a notice from the city. Boiling the water is not safe as it may not remove certain contaminants.

Residents are advised:

Do not drink tap water or use it for cooking, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

Do not boil tap water. Boiling is not effective and may increase risk.

Use bottled water for all consumption and hygiene needs

City crews have restored water pressure, but water quality testing and safety assessments are still in progress. Authorities expect the issue to be resolved within two to five days, pending test results.

“We thank residents for their understanding and cooperation during this emergency,” the notice says. “Please share this information with neighbors, especially those without access to electronic communication.”

For the latest information, residents are encouraged to visit the city of Roberts official website, social media channels, or call (208) 228-3220.