Livin' the dream at Scoops: what I learned working at an ice cream shop - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — When I was a little girl, I dreamed of working in an ice-cream shop. One of my favorite childhood friends and I wanted to open an ice-cream parlor. We spent hours brainstorming our business and writing down all the flavors and treats we’d create. Over the years, I’ve held a variety of jobs, but I’d never worked in an ice-cream store.

Thanks to Erin and Cody Shelley, owners of Scoops in Blackfoot, I finally got the opportunity to live that sweet dream. The Shelleys put me to work scooping up many of their delicious 30-plus flavors of premier Blue Bell ice cream. I even helped roll and dip their homemade waffle cones.

Of course, part of the job meant taste-testing a few flavors so I could give customers my best recommendations. As a longtime Dr. Pepper fan, Dr. Pepper float was first on my “must try” list. I also sampled pecan & cream, banana pudding, pistachio almond, and cherry vanilla.

While I didn’t manage to taste every flavor, I’m looking forward to going back soon to try gooey butter cake, cotton candy, salted caramel brownie, and southern blackberry cobbler.

What I loved most about working at Scoops was the positive energy. The customers and staff were always smiling. Ice cream makes people happy! I’m grateful to the Shelleys for giving me the chance to fulfill one of my childhood dreams. I enjoyed every minute and every taste.

Watch my experience in the video player above!