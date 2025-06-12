Local man who enjoys asparagus foraging offers some tips - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho natives enjoy foraging the canals at this time of year to harvest wild asparagus.

Ron Patterson is among those who participate in what’s commonly known as “ditch weed” hunting. He foraged for asparagus in his youth and now grows asparagus on his own land.

“We would go out in the spring and look. It was a family tradition,” said Patterson.

Wild asparagus is harvested by some Idahoans for about six to eight weeks between April and June. Once the weather warms up in late June, the season is over.

Sometimes, asparagus is hard to spot, but there are tricks to find it easier.

“You can find them by looking at last year’s old dead growth,” said Patterson.

After the season each year, Patterson says old growth turns into new growth nearby. If you find old, dead stalks, you will likely find new ones.

When foraging on your own, always ask permission if you think you may be on private property, as trespassing is illegal.

Some say that to harvest asparagus you should cut it sharply near the ground. Patterson disagrees.

“You can snap them off up higher. Just find the part that is less tough and it should be easy. What people want to cook is the softer part,” said Patterson.

Asparagus can be steamed or cooked at home.

“I like to bake it in a little bit of olive oil, parmesan and salt or fry it,” said Patterson.

People should clean wild asparagus well because it could’ve been sprayed with pesticide.

Farmers also cultivate asparagus, which, according to Patterson, tolerates the soil in Idaho really well.

For those who want to plant their own asparagus, Patterson suggests digging down about six to eight inches, planting the crown and covering it with soil.

After the crown breaks through and grows, add more soil.

It can be harvested after about two or three years.

“It’s a very healthy food,” he says. “The only problem is (that) it’s got a short growing season.”