Local musical organizers issue warning about high ticket prices on third-party websites - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Organizers of “The Prince of Egypt” are warning theatergoers about third-party ticket sellers charging drastically inflated prices for upcoming performances.

The community theater became aware that at least one website is offering tickets to the show for as much as six times the original price, while implying seating is limited.

“Thanks to the generosity of area businesses and volunteers – between financial contributions and thousands of hours of talents and skills provided to our shows – we pride ourselves in keeping the show affordable for families,” said Kevin Hansen in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com.

Tickets are still available and cost $28 each when purchased on soundssummermusical.org.

Anyone planning to attend the show is asked to purchase directly from the official site to avoid unnecessary markups and ensure they’re supporting the local effort.