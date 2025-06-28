Lori Vallow Daybell speaks with East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton in jailhouse interview that will stream Monday - East Idaho News

PHOENIX — Lori Vallow Daybell spent part of her 52nd birthday speaking with EastIdahoNews.com about a variety of topics, including her convicted crimes, her husband, the justice system and whether she would change anything that’s happened over the past six years.

The convicted killer spoke with EastIdahoNews.com during a 40-minute interview Thursday at the Estrella Jail in Maricopa County. It will be streamed during “Courtroom Insider with Nate Eaton” Monday night at 7 p.m. on the East Idaho News YouTube channel.

Daybell’s children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, were found in June 2020 buried on Chad Daybell’s Fremont County property. Lori Daybell was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho in 2023 for the murders, along with conspiracy to commit the murder of Chad’s former wife, Tammy Daybell. A separate jury found Chad guilty of the same crimes, and he was sentenced to death in 2024.

Lori Daybell was also found guilty in Arizona this year of conspiracy to commit the murders of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and her former nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. She will be sentenced for those crimes on July 25.

Daybell has emailed with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton over the years and agreed to an on-camera interview a little over a week ago. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office approved the request last Tuesday. Daybell agreed to speak without any restrictions other than that the entire conversation be posted unedited.

You can watch a preview of the interview in the video player above and watch “Courtroom Insider” Monday night at 7 p.m. MDT on the East Idaho News YouTube channel here.