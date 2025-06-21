Mac Burger is a gooey, cheesy, burger dream come true with a side of fries - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Dan Heller wanted something to do after he retired, so he opened a food truck that’s turned into a big success.

Mac Burger can be spotted at events all over eastern Idaho and folks have fallen in love with the burgers, chicken sandwiches, French fries and mac and cheese bites.

The food is tasty and the portions are huge.

“One of the things we want to make sure is that when you leave, you don’t leave hungry,” explains Heller. “The hope is there’s more food than you can actually eat.”

The most popular item – the Mac burger – is about 4 inches tall with a hamburger patty, cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickle, tomato, and three mac bites. The bites are like chicken nuggets but instead of meat, they’re loaded with macaroni and cheese.

Mac and cheese bites. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The burger was juicy, full of flavor and extra cheesy. Warning: you may need a fork to eat the Mac burger unless you have a huge mouth.

You’ll want to save room for the healthy amount of fries that are included with the burgers. The chili cheese fries alone could be your entree, as the serving is around 1.5 lbs. of food!

Mac Burger chili cheese fries. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The chicken sandwich is another fan favorite with a hint of Mike’s Hot Honey drizzled on top of the patty. The blend of sweet and spicy is the perfect combination.

The Mac Burger honey chicken sandwich. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

You can find Mac Burger public and private events all throughout the area. They are available for catering, but are booked almost every weekend from now until September. The best way to keep up on where the food truck will be is to visit their Facebook or Instagram pages.

Watch us try Mac Burger in the video player above.