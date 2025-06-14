Malad man arrested after investigators find child porn on cloud account - East Idaho News

MALAD CITY — Idaho’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested a 64-year-old man after a cybertip alleged the man uploaded child pornography to a cloud account.

James Kevin Mansfield was charged with 10 counts of felony possession of child porn.

If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of up to 100 years in prison.

According to court documents, a detective with ICAC began to investigate a cybertip in January 2024 that was submitted to the National Center for Missing and Endanger Children in December 2023.

Cloud storage submitted the tip service, which stated child porn was uploaded from a phone number with a 702 area code. An email was also discovered that linked Mansfield to the account.

The document states Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was involved due to the area code. A subpoena for information on the owner was issued, which identified Mansfield. But they learned he had moved to Idaho.

In August 2024, a search warrant for the cloud data of Mansfield was obtained, and the document states there were approximately 1,300 images of child porn.

The data also contained selfies of Mansfield, which were used to confirm it was the same person with the image on his driver’s license.

Court documents details 10 images out of the hundreds of images of child sexual abuse material that were found. The images contained naked teenage girls between the ages of 12 to 17 years of age.

On April 7, a search warrant for Mansfield’s home was obtained and was executed on April 10. The ICAC task force, Idaho State Police, Pocatello Police and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office aided in the search.

Dispatch had called Mansfield and instructed the man to exit his home, where a detective with ICAC spoke with him.

Mansfield’s phone was seized, and he was transported to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, where he was interviewed. During the interview of Mansfield, two detectives spoke with him. Mansfield confirmed the phone number and email were his.

When questioned about the images of child porn, Mansfield denied having that type of explicit content on his phone. The document states the man claimed the images on his phone were of “people who were at least 18 years old, and he could guarantee it.”

“If it came off the internet, then that’s beyond me, but I do not have pictures of children on my phone,” Mansfield said.

The document states the man would visit porn sites on his tablet.

The detectives told Mansfield that the images were obtained from his cloud account, but the man rebutted, saying he never goes on the “dark web.”

Mansfield told the detective that the images were obtained off the internet where “they were over 18.” The man continued to deny the images were of child porn and said the websites he visited were of individuals of at least 18 years.

The document states that Mansfield told the detectives that if he downloaded an image, it was due to something within the image that caught his attention, not the individual in the photo.

When the detectives pushed again that the images were of child porn, Mansfield said the images had downloaded themselves.

The detectives pushed that images don’t download themselves, and Mansfield stated he couldn’t remember downloading pictures of child porn.

“I’m not into that. I’m just not. So, it’d have to be an underlying reason,” Mansfield said.

Though Mansfield has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.