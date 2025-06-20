 Man charged after raccoon unleashed into crowded bar - East Idaho News
Man charged after raccoon unleashed into crowded bar

Alex Suckow, WLKY

Envato stock image
MURRAY, Ky. (WLKY) — A busy bar in Kentucky had an unwanted visitor this month, and according to police, it was no accident.

According to the Murray Police Department, they were on the night of June 6 after raccoon was let into a business — intentionally.

They said the raccoon bit someone.

Not long after, they did a traffic stop on the suspect, Jonathan Mason, 40, whom locals have called “Cowboy Cody.”

Murray police said he refused to get out of the car, and they had to remove him.

Police said Mason had be warned he wasn’t allowed on the property, which according to news outlets in Murray is called Big Apple Grill and Bar.

Mason was arrested and charged with assault second degree, criminal trespassing third degree, resisting arrest and failure of owner to maintain required insurance first offense.

