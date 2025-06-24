Man hospitalized with serious injuries following collision near Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY – A Washington man was hospitalized with serious injuries after getting hit by a car on Interstate 15 near Idaho Falls Monday night.

It happened at 6:41 p.m. at milepost 115 south of Idaho Falls, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

An unidentified 26-year-old man from Menan was headed north in a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan. He hit the 58-year-old from Ocean Park, Washington. It’s unclear why the man was walking on the highway.

ISP reports an ambulance took the Washington man to the hospital. His current condition is unknown. The man from Menan wasn’t hurt.

The road was blocked for about an hour while emergency responders were on scene. Idaho Falls EMS and the Idaho Falls Police Department helped in the response.

ISP is still investigating the crash. If you were in the area of I-15 and Sunnyside Road and saw a pedestrian around that time, authorities are asking you to call (208) 528-3408.