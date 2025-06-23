Mini pancakes with your choice of toppings offered at new pop-up venue - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A new pop-up business serves customers mini pancakes with a variety of toppings and sauces.

Owner Alexis Romrell launched the business out of a cart at her Rigby home on June 14, and she tells EastIdahoNews.com it was a huge hit.

She and pancake-maker, Shailee Houlihan, have several events they’ll be doing soon, including a summer kickoff event at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls next month.

Romrell is looking forward to catering throughout eastern Idaho and is eager to introduce her menu to prospective customers.

“When people order their mini pancakes, they decide what toppings they want. We don’t have a limit, so you can pretty much do anything you want,” Romrell says.

Cookies and cream, served with oreo cookies on top of a pancake with a sweet cream sauce, is a fan favorite. A strawberry shortcake pancake, served with strawberry wafers and vanilla oreos, is popular as well.

Strawberry shortcake pancake offered at Hunny Cakes | Courtesy Alexis Romrell

The idea for a mini pancake business came to Romrell while scrolling through TikTok. She saw many videos featuring pancakes “dressed up in all this deliciousness.” It made her wonder whether there was anything like it in the Gem State.

She found a similar business in Nampa and decided to start her own venture in eastern Idaho.

“We gave it a shot to see if it would be anything big over here. It’s definitely been good for us so far. We’ve already had some people reach out wanting us to cater for their wedding and baby shower,” says Romrell.

Romrell hopes to eventually have a food trailer at a permanent location when they’re not catering at events.

She’s encouraging those who haven’t tried her mini pancakes to come and sample them.

“They’re definitely worth trying. The amount of toppings are endless — anything from sweet to salty or plain old pancakes with maple syrup. We have that option as well,” Romrell says. ”

Romrell will be at Market Lake Day in Mud Lake on July 19. She keeps customers informed where she’s going to be on her Facebook and Instagram page.

You can also reach out via email or phone here.